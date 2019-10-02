Health inspectors cite 154 businesses for not abiding to new seafood labeling law

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The State Department of Health is enforcing the new seafood labeling law, and officials said 154 businesses have been cited for not telling customers their seafood is imported.
"Now, they're looking at labels. You know, obviously looking at the menu labels just a little more closely because they have to look for that specific requirement," Carolyn Bombet, Sanitary and Services Chief of Field Operations said.
The law took effect in June, requiring businesses selling seafood to disclose the country of origin for shrimp or crawfish either posted at the storefront, or on menus.
“For me, I was happy about it. We want locals to support us, and in exchange we should support locals as well,” Court of Two Sisters Manager Chad Penedo said.
"I think it's fair for everybody. You should post it on because if you sell the outside of the country product and people think you have local product, it's not fair," C&A Seafood Owner John Pham said.
Some restaurant owners listed in violation of the law say they weren't notified, or they would wait until getting new menus before adding the labels.
"I'm going to do that as soon as possible, and we're going to do that to show our customers that we have the fresh local product," Pham said.
"I think, you know, on a whole, some of them maybe felt like they weren't included in the conversation, but that being said, we have found nothing but them being amenable to meeting the intent of the law," Bombet said.
Health officials said those in violation to the law are considered noncritical, but they would be due for follow up inspections.
“Upon that follow up inspection, if they are noncompliant, then we would do a second re-inspection and they would be assessed a $150 fee,” Bombet said.
In the meantime, restaurants who sell local seafood are glad the law is being enforced.
"It's very important for them to know that we have very fresh seafood," Pham said.
Health inspectors say the penalties and frequency of inspections depend on the risk level factors of the business.
