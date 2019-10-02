Heart of Louisiana: Glassblowing studio teaches 2,000 year old art

ALGIERS, La. (WVUE) - It’s a form of art that dates back more than 2,000 years, where molten glass is blown into different shapes of glassware. And you can watch how it’s done at a studio in Algiers called the Rosetree Blown Glass Studio.
It’s more like a quick puff of air, that fills, and then expands a blob of molten glass.
I’m going to blow into the pipe, cover it with my finger, and when the cold air hits the hot glass, it heats up and expands and blows out the bubble, so that’s my initial bubble there,” glass artist Mark Rosenbaum said.
Rosenbaum has been turning melted glass into colorful works of art for the past 40 years. Shaping the red-hot glass into a decorative plate takes about thirty minutes. It’s a fast-moving process, heating, and then shaping, heating again, and adding another layer of melted glass.
“You see if I stop it’ll start to drip just like a blob of honey would,” Rosenbaum said.
The hot glass is rolled into colored chips, these will add swirls of color to the clear glass.
You go through different steps just like you would with a dance. Um, but glass is my partner, but I am the one who has to lead. I don't let glass be the one to control me. I have to be the one to control the glass,” he said.
Once this process starts, is there any stopping, or are you committed until you’re done.
If you’d like to try your hand at glass blowing, the Rosetree Studio offers a program called BYO, or ‘Blow Your Own’ Saturdays. Beginners learn how to create their very own blown glass vase. For more information, click here.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.