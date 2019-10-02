Laid off Bayou Steel workers begin looking for new jobs

LAPLACE, La. (WVUE) -In a small building on Airline Highway in LaPlace, just laid off Bayou Steel workers took advantage of an opportunity the morning after.
They showed up at the Louisiana Workforce Commission office to apply for jobless benefits and to learn about new employment opportunities.
“These companies right here are hiring for metal workers,” said a staffer to one of the laid off workers.
Candyce Martin said she is looking for gainful employment and added that it does not have to be in the steel industry.
"Just looking for a job that will be comfortable for the lifestyle that I had,” she said.
Many who worked at Bayou Steel said they were shocked to learn on Monday (Sept. 30) that they were out of work and that the plant was shutting down permanently.
It was an abrupt end to years of working at the plant situated next to the Mississippi River.
Rodney Mitchell said he was employed at the plant for 13 years.
"It's definitely going to affect my household because I'm used to living a certain lifestyle, because I got bills, I got vehicles, I got a house,” said Mitchell.
Glenn Madere wonders how he and his family will get health coverage.
"We made right at $27 an hour, you know, I mean it was a close job, it was good, the insurance was pretty decent, they put money into your 401(k) per the hours that you worked which was great, it's a hard thing, you know, so my wife is at home trying to get, applying for Medicaid because we have no insurance,” Madere said.
Workers said they lost their medical benefits at midnight. And some added that the way the company handled the layoffs rubbed them the wrong way.
"I never heard nothing from any of my supervisors, anybody telling me anything,” said Madere.
Some workers complained that they learned of the situation from Facebook chatter.
In a letter sent to St. John Parish government, the state and the union representing workers, Bayou Steel said, “Because of unforeseen business circumstances and the inability to secure necessary capital, we regretfully advise that BD LaPlace LLC will permanently close in its entirety the Bayou Steel Group plant located at 138 Highway 3217, LaPlace, Louisiana 70068. We anticipate that the permanent closure of the at the LaPlace plant will occur no later than November 30, 2019.”
Jose Villagomez said prior to being laid off he worked at Bayou Steel for 25 years.
"I would like to get another job, sometimes I think that's going to be difficult,” said Villagomez.
In a statement, Governor John Bel Edwards suggested that tariffs may be to blame for the plant shutting down.
Edwards wrote:
"While Bayou Steel has not given any specific reason for the closure, we know that this company, which uses recycled scrap metal that is largely imported, is particularly vulnerable to tariffs. Louisiana is among the most dependent states on tariffed metals, which is why we continue to be hopeful for a speedy resolution to the uncertainty of the future of tariffs. Meanwhile, we will do everything within our power to help those displaced workers."
Some of the former Bayou Steel workers say when they reflect on recent weeks at the plant, there were signs that the company was having trouble.
"The company was going down weeks before because we had no supplies, couldn't order no boots, even had no tissue paper. They told us to bring your own from home,” Mitchell said.
Martin, who stated that she was one of a handful of women working at Bayou Steel, said she appreciated having a place to seek help a day after losing her job.
"This right here is a start you know, you can only do so much with what you have right now,” she said.
St. John Parish President Natalie Robottom announced that a press conference will be held Wednesday (Oct. 2) with state and federal elected officials on the plant’s closing.
