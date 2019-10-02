A lifelong Saints fan getting ready for first game

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A new voice will ring out among the thousands cheering on the Saints in the Dome this weekend. Fox 8 introduces us to a spunky 70- something year -old chef who is about to attend her first NFL game.
Patricia Anderson rules in the kitchen. She points out the set up as she works on the soups, stews and gumbos that will feed residents at Christwood Retirement Community in Covington. Anderson points to a large metal cooker, “This one eventually I'm going to put on my gumbo yaya. Not yet.”
Her signature dishes keep the residents happy and healthy. Anderson said, “You’ve got to put a lot of love in to make it come out O.K.”
Love and experience earns "Maw Maw" her a place of respect with both staff and residents. Her prep space even has her name on it. Anderson said, “This is Maw Maw’s table.”
For 23 years Anderson has kept the chaos of a busy kitchen in check. Everyone calls her Maw Maw. She said, “They wouldn't say my real name. If I got a phone call they would say ‘We have somebody named Patricia Anderson work here?’”
Like so many in southeast Louisiana she has a passion for food and a passion for Saints. While Anderson always cheers for the Black and Gold, she’s never had the opportunity to attend a game in person. She said, “I’ve always wanted to go. The closest I’ve been is watching it on the TV. I be up there hollering. ‘Ya’ll got butter on those fingers. Ya’ll can’t hold the ball. Intercept that ball and run it the other way.’ I just be like that at home.”
Frank Mull started this mission to get Anderson to a game. Mull said, “I've been working with Maw Maw for years and she's one of the biggest Saints fans I know.”
Anderson is one of the people that makes this place home and why so many want to make sure she has a little bit of the joy that she brings to others. Mull said, “She's been here from day one. She's the backbone of the kitchen.”
Staff and directors pooled their money to set up a memorable day. Anderson is getting her gear together. She said, “I've got a bunch of Saints caps. I don't know which I'm going to put on though. I have my jersey and I have a pair of black pants. They say I need to get. . . what you call it?. . . a tutu. I think I done got too old to wear one.”
She's not too old to show the Saintsations a thing or two. Anderson showed off some of her moves. She said, “This is one from my high school in Lacombe.” Dance and all Anderson gave a demonstration, “When you're up your up. When you're down you're down. When you're up against the Saints you're upside down.”
She's offering the team a little advice. Anderson said, “All they do is shake the pom poms. You got to do more than shake the pom poms you got to shake the booty a little bit too.”
Mull said, “She's amazing. She deserves this and hopefully we can get her on the field with the Saintsations.”
Just being at the game is Anderson’s dream come true.
This isn't the first time Anderson's coworkers have surprised her.
About two years ago they helped fulfill her dream of eating at Dooky Chase’s and meeting chef Leah Chase.
