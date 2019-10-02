New Orleans Police Department commissions pink badges for breast cancer awareness

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD has authorized its commissioned officers to wear special optional commemorative pink badges during the month of October, in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
The badges, which were originally introduced in 2018, have been available as an optional purchase through approved distributors for officers to wear as part of their uniform during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
“These special badges are a symbol of our solidarity with those in our community and within our NOPD family who have battled or are currently battling breast cancer,” Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said. “We know that many of our friends and loved ones are fighting against this disease, and we want them to know that we stand with them in love and support.”
