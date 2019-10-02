New Orleans sets new all-time hottest October temperature

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The all-time record hottest temperature at the airport coming into the month was 94 set back in 2016 and 1998. That record has now been broken two days in a row.
On Tuesday the airport hit 95 marking a new all-time hottest October temperature. That record didn’t last long as on Wednesday the airport hit 96 breaking the one day old record.
Records at the airport go back to 1946 but records at Audubon Park go back to 1893 with multiple years reporting 96 or 97 for highs at that site. The site at Audubon does not stream those temperatures on a continuous basis any longer.
