Police say man shoots teen after finding the juvenile inside his stolen vehicle

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Monday night around 10:30 p.m., police say 45-year-old Terrance Johnson noticed his stolen car in the parking lot of a Waffle House in the 4600 block of Old Gentilly Road.
Police say Johnson pulled out his gun, walked up to the car and found a 17-year-old sitting inside.
They say the teenager got out of the car and the two began arguing and eventually turned into a physical fight.
Police say surveillance video showed the teenager getting shot in the chest, and Johnson walking away with a gun in his hand.
“This is not a stand your ground case at all. This guy did not need to go confront this kid. He was not in danger of this young man coming into his home or his vehicle,” says Joe Raspanti.
Police say Johnson remained on the scene
When officers arrived they arrested and booked him with aggravated 2nd degree battery. FOX 8 Legal Analyst Joe Raspanti says Johnson should have handled the situation very differently.
“What he should have done was call the police first and foremost, but not to pull a gun on the kid,” says Raspanti.
Paramedics took the 17-year-old to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest. It turns out, the injured teen is wanted out of St. Bernard for crimes they say he committed earlier that night.
“Earlier Monday night, the same night as the shooting, him and his crew were in St. Bernard Parish, and they committed about 10 auto burglaries in the Arabi area, including an auto theft,” says Sheriff James Pohlmann.
St. Bernard Sheriff James Pohlmann says the 17-year-old and his accomplices managed to steal two guns out of vehicles in Arabi.
He also says they drove Johnson’s stolen car to commit the crimes.
“It’s crazy because it’s very brazen. It was between 7:30 and 8:30 when people are normally outside. Several of the cars were unlocked, and he also forced entry in some of the car,” says Pohlmann.
While the 17-year-old recovers in the hospital, Pohlmann says they will charge him with the St. Bernard crimes as soon as he’s released.
“Absolutely, and we’re going to figure out who his gang is and we’ll charge them as well,’ says Pohlmann.
The NOPD says when the juvenile recovers, they’ll arrest him too for possession of a stolen vehicle and two stolen guns.
As for Johnson, the alleged shooter, he bonded out of jail on a $25,000.
