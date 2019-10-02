Shelby: Heat continues this week, cold front on its way

Summer-like heat will continue for the rest of the week. High temperatures will be near records each day in the lower and middle 90s. Little to no rain is expected.
This weekend, some moisture from a Gulf disturbance could bring a couple of showers on Sunday along with a few clouds and a better breeze. Temperatures will likely still reach to around 90.
The cold front everyone has their sights set on is set to arrive early next week. Monday, some showers and storms will be possible ahead of the dry, cool air on Tuesday. Highs may struggle to get out of the 70s Tuesday and lows could be in the 50s north of the Lake!
