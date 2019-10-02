St. John Parish and state officials begin helping laid off steel workers

LAPLACE, La. (WVUE) - St. John the Baptist Parish and state officials said Bayou Steel did not follow procedures for a mass closure as it abruptly laid off hundreds of workers Monday.
Bayou Steel filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, citing the company’s lack of liquidity or cash.
Parish President Natalie Robottom said the company has shared little with the parish on why it shut down, and in terms of tax revenue from Bayou Steel for parish government that amounts to about $1.5 million.
Robottom, who was joined by the representative of Congressman Cedric Richmond’s office and the head of the La. Workforce commission says the priority is helping the displaced workers.
More than 200 of nearly the 400 laid-off workers went through the state process for applying for jobless benefits and new work opportunities.
