Three Jefferson Parish President candidates square off in West Bank debate

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The three Jefferson Parish President candidates: Councilwoman Cynthia Lee-Sheng, attorney and former parish president John Young, and independent candidate Lee Bonnecarrere met tonight for a debate on the West Bank.
Councilwoman Cynthia Lee- Sheng many times touted her experience on the parish council, her want to unify parish government, and goals to improve housing stock across the parish.
As the other frontrunner, John Young referenced his leadership as parish president when he served in the position, as well as the focus he would have to solve the issues at the Jefferson Parish landfill and build upon infrastructure and economic development.
All spoke to how they would incentivize young people and families to move to and stay in Jefferson parish.
“To provide development opportunities for number one, number two we have to provide housing stock and increase housing options. As I mentioned in my opening remarks, young people today they don't want their parents’ home,” said Young.
“I do not believe that Fat City should turn into a nightlife area again, it was a strong night life for a little bit a time in the 1970s it took us about 25 years to clean it up I was on the forefront of cleaning it up we have incredible investment going on there,” said Lee-Sheng.
“Kids are going to move to the North Shore. Kids are going to stay here when they wake up gagging from noxious odors. The current administration's idea is to spend $11 million on it then it goes up to 12 million,” said Bonnecarrere.
Bonnecarrere is trailing as far as raising campaign funds. Lee-Sheng and Young are about neck and neck when it comes to their campaign finance figures.
Sheng also focused on reorganizing parish government. Both Young and Bonnecarrer said one of their priorities would be addressing concerns at the parish landfill elected.
