TODAY: St. John Parish President, workforce officials to update Bayou Steel closure

LAPLACE, La. (WVUE) - Hundreds of workers are out of jobs after Bayou Steel in Laplace announced Monday the facility would be closing.
Employees say they were blind-sided and now many are seeking employment elsewhere.
The plant near the Mississippi River produces structural steel and beams and has been part of the St. John Parish community since 1979.
Parish President Natalie Robottom says she was notified Monday morning that workers were being laid off and the plant would close November 30.
Louisiana’s Workforce Commission is helping former employees apply for unemployment benefits as well as providing information on employment opportunities.
Robottom and local and state officials will hold a news conference Wednesday at 3 p.m to update a path forward.
