Transcript: Bruce Arians’ conference call with New Orleans media

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Bruce Arians conference call with New Orleans Media
Wednesday, October 2, 2019
Q. How have you seen Devin White develop early on in his career?
BA: “He’s a leader, hopefully we can get him back on the field this week. He practiced a little bit today, but everything we thought we drafted we got.”
Q. What has been the key to a Shaquil Barrett’s early production?
BA: “I think he’s a good player, first of all, it’s this opportunity. He didn’t have much of an opportunity in Denver and uh, he’s on the field constantly. He’s got a good pass rush toolbox, he’s an effort player, yeah, he’s been doing a heck of a job.”
Q. What are your impressions of Marshon Lattimore and have you gone back to look at film of his prior match-ups against Mike Evans?
BA: “Yeah, I mean, go back and watch last years stuff a little bit. It’s a different offense, but looking at personnel, he’s a solid corner man. He can do it all. He can play man, zone. He’s a really good football player.”
Q. What do you see from Vonn Bell on film?
BA: “Same thing, he’s always been, he’s always been a ballhawk, even in college. The guy was always around the ball and making plays. That’s a heck of a young secondary, great young secondary.”
Q. What has impressed you most about the performance of the Saints two full games without Drew Brees?
BA: “Well, they’re doing a great job offensively of just staying to the course and not turn it over, knowing what they have to do. Feed off the defense and the defense and special teams are creating points and keeping it close and winning and that’s what you have to do when your quarterback’s down.”
Q. What are your thoughts on Sheldon Rankins, his return and his influence on the run defense?
BA: “He’s always been one of the best, it’s good to see him back out there. I hate to see really good players get hurt and it is good to see him back out there. He is a load in the middle.”
Q. What do you see in Alvin Kamara and how do you see that matchup playing out?
BA: "Well, yeah, again, Alvin is an unbelievable talent and Sean (Payton) does such a good job of getting him out in space, jet sweeps, a lot of different ways he’s going to touch the ball, so we have to be very alert on where he’s at.”
Q. Do you think you are trying to instill consistency in Tampa Bay and what has that process been like so far?
BA: “Yeah, I think just a consistent, winning attitude. We kind of gave a game away two weeks ago, but we bounced back with a great week of practice and had a good win on the road, so I liked the consistency in which our guys are coming to work and attitude they’re bringing.”
