16-year-old girl missing from eastern New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans police are trying to find a teenager reported as a runaway.
Kayla Magee, 16, was last seen in the 7100 block of Lamb Street at about 7:20 a.m. on Wednesday (Oct. 2).
At that time, Magee and the reporting person were involved in an argument prior to Magee leaving the location. Magee did not attend school after the altercation and has not been seen or heard from since that time.
If you have any information regarding this incident please call the New Orleans Police Department @ 504-821-2222 or 658-6070.
