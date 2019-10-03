David: Record heat continues into the weekend

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Expect more records to fall as we move into the end of the week and this weekend.
Highs will top out in the lower to middle 90s for both Friday and again on Saturday. The records on those days are 94 Friday and 92 Saturday so we can expect to tie or surpass more records over the coming days.
If there is any good news ahead, some minor rain chances are creeping into the forecast. A stray shower is possible to round out the week but the better rain chances over the next 7 days will come with a cool front expected to arrive for the start of next week.
Behind that front will be our first real taste of lower humidity and a decrease in our temperatures closer to normal October levels.
Our tropical outlook is a quiet one as there is only one disturbance out there being watched by the National Hurricane Center. It has a very low chance of development as it slowly moves over the Yucatan Peninsula this weekend.
