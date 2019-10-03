DEQ dispatches mobile air quality unit to Jefferson Parish

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - “The DEQ is continuing to respond to complaints from the neighborhood of odors and incidents,” says DEQ Scientist David Wageneckt.
A mobile air quality lab is right now parked off Highway 90, not far from the Jefferson Parish Landfill.
The DEQ is monitoring the level of certain chemicals in the air, like carbon monoxide and hydrogen sulfide.
People who live in River Ridge, Harahan, Waggaman, and Avondale say they’ve experienced health complications and smelled foul odors.
“Ya know we’ve had issues with the smell of the landfill with a couple of years and then it hit a breaking point in August of 2018,” says Rep. Kirk Talbot.
Rep. Talbot says Jefferson Parish has investigated, but there’s never been a definitive source found.
“I think most people agree the main source of smell is it’s escaping gas from the parish landfill,” says Rep. Talbot.
“We have found hydrogen sulfide of hydrogen sulfide in the past, the landfill may not be the only source of hydrogen sulfide. The sewerage plans can also emit hydrogen sulfide,” says Wagenecht.
DEQ Scientist David Wagenecht says so far this week, they’ve been on the East and West Bank.
He says the results this week have not been alarming.
“We have not seen any concerns this week since we’ve been here. In the past, we’ve seen some issues,” says Wagenecht.
Representative Talbot points out, the parish has taken steps to mitigate the problem and they’re still working on it.
“I know yesterday in the Parish Council meeting, they signed a contract or approve da contract with River Birch which is privately owned landfill next door to come in and put in 70 wells and pumps and catching some of that escaping gas,“ says Talbot.
Meanwhile, the DEQ says it will continue it’s work to further investigate what’s happening.
