Deuce McAllister eager to see growth of Bridgewater and Davenport as season progresses

On defense, much of the offseason and preseason was spent focusing on the leap that second year defensive end Marcus Davenport could make to help vault the defense to another level. On Sunday, he showed some of that potential to affect the game “He’s close to getting a sack," McAllister said of the former first round draft pick’s performance against the Cowboys. "He’s close. He has played well this complete year but to go against Tyrone Smith and have success, whether you’re talking bull rush or in-and-out, speed rush. I thought he did some really good things. They used him as a spy. You want the sacks to come but he has played really, really well. You know what you’re going to get with Cam Jordan, they’re going to chip him, they’re going to formation him, so he’s going to have to show up.”