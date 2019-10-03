Deuce McAllister eager to see growth of Bridgewater and Davenport as season progresses

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Saints’ second straight win with Teddy Bridgewater at quarterback shows that the team can win with different production from the position than under Drew Brees’ watch but questions remain about the continued ability to win low-scoring games.
Bridgewater told reporters Wednesday that he is focusing on converting red zone opportunities into touchdowns after failing to put seven points on the board in all four trips against the Cowboys. Deuce McAllister says it’s never going to be about the personal numbers for Bridgewater “He just wants to go out there and whatever he has to do to help this team win is his ultimate goal," the Saints Hall of Fame member said. "They’re going to need him to make some plays but I don’t think he necessarily cares whether he throws for 300 yards or 200 yards. For him, it’s about the W.”
On defense, much of the offseason and preseason was spent focusing on the leap that second year defensive end Marcus Davenport could make to help vault the defense to another level. On Sunday, he showed some of that potential to affect the game “He’s close to getting a sack," McAllister said of the former first round draft pick’s performance against the Cowboys. "He’s close. He has played well this complete year but to go against Tyrone Smith and have success, whether you’re talking bull rush or in-and-out, speed rush. I thought he did some really good things. They used him as a spy. You want the sacks to come but he has played really, really well. You know what you’re going to get with Cam Jordan, they’re going to chip him, they’re going to formation him, so he’s going to have to show up.”
