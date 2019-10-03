LSU offers free breakfast to first 1,000 students that attend LSU-Utah State game

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - LSU fans love the magic and mystique of a night game in Tiger Stadium. When the schedule presents a day game, students and fans alike are not that fired up.
To combat the low excitement levels. LSU is offering free breakfast to the first 1,000 students that attend the 11 a.m. game between Utah State and LSU.
This will be the Tigers’ second 11 a.m. kickoff in 2019. The last one came on the road at Vanderbilt. LSu won that contest, 66-38.
