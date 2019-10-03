Overtime Podcast #79 - Triple Coverage, Week 5

“It’s a different feeling Bucs team and had Brees not been injured, I wonder if after looking at the first four games which we’ve been talking about since April, this might be the overlooked game. You come off of playing four really good teams, playoff teams and you kind of sleep walk against the Bucs but I think there’s no such thing as a sleepwalking team when you have Teddy Bridgewater at quarterback and that’s not a slight against Teddy or the offense, it’s just that things are different and I don’t think you can afford to get into a shootout and that’s kind of how this game has been for a couple years.”