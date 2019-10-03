Shelby: Hot & Sunny Finish To The Week

The calendar says October, but the forecast still says August! More hot conditions will round out the work week with near-record highs possible through Saturday.
By Sunday, a building east wind with a few clouds and showers should lower temperatures a couple of degrees.
Big changes arrive Monday as the cold front approaches bringing a chance for rain and temperatures closer to normal this time of year in the mid 80s.
Following the front, Tuesday and Wednesday we expect highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. A few 50s will be possible for lows north of the lake.
