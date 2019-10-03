Thomas Morstead named NFC Special Teams Player of the Month

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Thomas Morstead was named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Month for September. “The Leg” had two punts downed inside the five in a win against Seattle.
Morstead is averaging 48 yards a punt this season, with 11 downed inside the 20. Against the Cowboys, Morstead had two punts downed inside the 20.
This is Morstead’s 11th season with the Saints. Morstead is also the holder on field goals and extra points for the Black and Gold.
