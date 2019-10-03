Wig wearing guman robs Uptown business, NOPD report says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police said a man wearing a blonde wig robbed a business at gunpoint in the Uptown area.
The person forced a 28-year-old woman to open a safe at the location in the 4900 blk. of Prytania St. at 2:34 a.m. on Thursday (Oct. 3).
The gunman entered the store, pulled out a weapon and demanded money from the safe, police said in an initial report. The victim opened the safe and the wigged man ran away with an undisclosed amount of cash.
If you have any information about this robbery, call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.