Woods part of ‘Japan Skins’ game to be shown live worldwide

Tiger Woods is playing another skins game with two big differences. This one is in Japan and will be broadcast live around the world by Discovery-owned GOLFTV.
The exhibition is called "The Challenge: Japan Skins," and it will be played Oct. 21 leading into the PGA Tour's first official event in Japan. It features four of golf's biggest names from each of their continents — Woods, Rory McIlroy of Europe, Jason Day of Australia and Japanese star Hideki Matsuyama.
"This is our opportunity to think outside the box," said Alex Kaplan, president and general manager of Discovery Golf. "We'll put guys in different situations, and it will be a surprise to them what they are. There's going to be some fun tweaks these guys aren't used to."
Woods played four times in the original Skins Game, which had become a Thanksgiving weekend tradition in the California desert until it began losing star power and was held for the last time in 2008, three years after Woods' final appearance. He never won in four tries.
___
More AP golf: https://apnews.com/apf-Golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports