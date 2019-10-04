Baltimore Ravens say Marlon Humphrey 'definitely’ did not choke Odell Beckham Jr. (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Baltimore Ravens came out on Tuesday to defend their cornerback Marlon Humphrey, firmly stating that he did not choke Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
The two got into a skirmish and wrestled each other to the ground the second half of Sunday’s game.
It appeared that Humphrey had his hands near Beckham’s neck before being pulled away, but the Ravens organization said he was not choking the Browns wide receiver.
“Humphrey definitely did not choke Beckham.”
Instead, the Ravens said Humphrey was protecting himself.
Both players were penalized, but they were not ejected.
Browns coach Freddie Kitchens addressed the incident on Monday, asking for consistency from NFL officials on how squirmishes how handled.
"I just want to have consistency on how we’re going to deal with things, OK?,” Kitchens said. “I don’t like seeing our player on the field and someone’s hands around his throat. I don’t like that. I don’t think that needs to be in our game, and I would be the first to say that if it was our guy doing it.”
The NFL has not declared if any punishments to Beckham or Humphrey will be handed out.
