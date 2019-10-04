Boil water advisory issued for Lower 9th Ward and parts of New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Sewerage and Water Board has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for residents in the Lower Ninth Ward and parts of New Orleans East.
Residents in New Orleans East that are affected are bordered by Bullard Avenue, Interstate 10, Paris Road and Lake Pontchartrain.
S&WB issued the precautionary boil water advisory after water pressure dropped below 20 psi. Officials are investigating the cause of the drop in water pressure.
Residents are asked to avoid drinking, cooking, cleaning food or brushing their teeth with the water until further notice. Those with compromised immune systems are also asked to avoid washing their hands, showering or bathing with the water.
Customers under the boil water advisory should boil their water for one full minute before using it.
Water samples have been submitted to the Louisiana Department of Health and will be analyzed to make sure there are not contaminants in the water.
S&WB will alert residents when the boil water advisory is lifted after they receive the all clear from LDH.
For S&WB’s map of the affected areas, click here.
