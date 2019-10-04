Browns WR Jarvis Landry remains in concussion protocol

CLEVELAND (WAFB) - Former LSU Tiger and Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry remains in concussion protocol following a strong game in a win over Baltimore.
Landry caught eight passes for a career-high 167 yards in Sunday’s 40-25 victory. He suffered a concussion late in the third quarter and did not return.
Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens said Thursday that Landry is still out and it’s not yet known if he’ll be available Monday night when the Browns visit the San Francisco 49ers. Landry has also been returning punts this season.
Landry’s performance against the Ravens helped the Browns have a 300-yard passer in Baker Mayfield, 150-yard runner in Nick Chubb, and a 150-yard receiver.
Landry has 18 catches for 328 yards this season.
