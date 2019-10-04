David: Record Heat Ending Soon

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The first front of fall can’t come soon enough as the first week of October has been all about breaking every record in the book.
One more record setting day is on the way for the start of the weekend as we see highs soar into the middle 90s on Saturday. That will easily break the old record of 92 set back in 1986. There is hope for some rain too as we will see a few extra storms pop up during the peak heating hours of the afternoon. The rain coverage won’t be great but anything is better than nothing, especially as of late.
That front we have been talking about for days now is expected to arrive on Monday bringing a continued chance for a few showers or storms. Behind the front you can expect our temperatures to finally fall back to typical October levels with a nice northerly breeze making for a pleasant day on Tuesday.
