NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -
The Extra Point Week 5: Navigating Injuries and Bye Weeks
If your team hasn’t performed as well as you’d like up to this point, the good news is there’s still hope. Even if you’re 1-3, there’s room to bounce back, though your margin for error is a little bit smaller. Keep in mind, though, that in most leagues, a 7-6 record is usually good enough to be in the playoff conversation.
But whether you’re rolling right now and doing well or trying to make a comeback, you have to keep an eye on how you’re managing your team. That means making the necessary roster adjustments but not doing TOO much and overreacting.
The first order of business at this point as more injuries happen and bye weeks occur, be mindful of the waiver wire. The first order of business is seeing who’s available after their bye week. Some players get dropped. I’d check to see if the following are available:
RB Tevin Coleman, 49ers
He was productive during the few Week 1 snaps that he had, but Coleman’s been sidelined ever since with an ankle sprain. The 49ers remained optimistic about him, and owners who did the same could soon be rewarded. He may play this week against Cleveland, but I’d say he’s a pretty sure bet for Week 6 against the Rams. Here’s to hoping (again) that Kyle Shanahan’s able to successfully bring Coleman to his rookie form when he coached him in Atlanta.
QB Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers
Especially after an ugly Week 3 performance against Pittsburgh, Jimmy G may have been dropped by a lot of owners. However, brighter days will come. The 49ers next seven games are against the Browns, Rams, Redskins, Panthers, Cardinals, Seahawks, and Cardinals. Not too many of those secondaries would scare me. Even the Rams were torched by Jameis Winston in Week 4. If you’re streaming QB’s or your starter has a bye coming up, you could certainly do worse than Garoppolo.
WR Robby Anderson, Jets
I don’t blame you for being frustrated with Anderson while Jets QB Sam Darnold battles mono, but I do think that if you have the roster space, Anderson is worth adding. He’s owned in just 60 percent of ESPN leagues right now. The Jets have a tough schedule over the next four weeks (Eagles, Cowboys, Patriots, Jaguars), but the payoff comes after that with the Dolphins, Giants, Redskins, Raiders, Bengals and Dolphins from Weeks 9-14, just in time for you to make your playoff push.
After the bye week freebies, there are some other guys that aren’t on a lot of rosters that are still floating out there to be claimed.
I like:
WR Mohamed Sanu, Falcons
He’s not a redzone target or a big-play guy like Julio Jones, but he’s pretty consistent for about 10 points in PPR leagues. If you need a filler, why not? He’s had at least five catches and 50 yards in three of four games, and with Atlanta frequently playing from behind, he’s likely to stay around that level of production.
WR Michael Gallup, Cowboys
The no. 2 receiver in Dallas should be back from injury soon, and hopefully, he picks up where he left off in terms of target share. He caught 13 of 15 targets from Dak Prescott in Weeks 1 and 2, and they certainly could have used him against New Orleans last week. Gallup makes his living against a lot of single coverage with defenses giving his fellow receiver Amari Cooper a lot of attention. He’s owned in about 64 percent of ESPN leagues, so check for him if you’re in need at receiver.
WR Golden Tate, Giants
He’s free from suspension, and luck for you, he’s only owned in 52 percent of ESPN leagues. Tate is a terrific slot receiver that the Giants signed in the off-season for a reason. He could develop into a solid target for Daniel Jones, and I’d bet he becomes a solid PPR option. As you can tell by this list, the waiver wire list is getting a bit bare, but Tate is one of the few players that I think have some real upside.
As always, be sure to use the Final Word feature of the Final Play app to get in any fantasy questions you have heading into Week 5. Good luck!
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.