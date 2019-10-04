The Extra Point Week 5: Navigating injuries and bye weeks

The no. 2 receiver in Dallas should be back from injury soon, and hopefully, he picks up where he left off in terms of target share. He caught 13 of 15 targets from Dak Prescott in Weeks 1 and 2, and they certainly could have used him against New Orleans last week. Gallup makes his living against a lot of single coverage with defenses giving his fellow receiver Amari Cooper a lot of attention. He’s owned in about 64 percent of ESPN leagues, so check for him if you’re in need at receiver.