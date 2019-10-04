FOX 8 Football Friday “Game of the Week” preview: St. Augustine vs. Brother Martin

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Another week of Catholic League play tonight, and that means another big-time matchup. There's a reason some call the league the "SEC of high school football." It's a heavyweight battle between undefeated Brother Martin and St. Aug at Yulman Stadium.
“For us, it really is about the process. I’ll be honest with you, someone told me who we have the following week, I had no idea. So that’s our mindset. That’s not a script, it’s true, all I know is we have St. Aug this week. The Jesuit game was a big game for some people last week. For some people around here St. Aug is a big game. Next week will be a big game for other guys. There can’t be highs, there can’t be lows, you have to focus in, day-to-day. You have to focus in on the process. You have to focus in on what’s in front of you,” said Brother Martin head coach Mark Bonis.
“There’s just a tremendous amount of talent, and talented coaches in the Catholic League. So we look forward to competing each week,” said St. Augustine head coach Nathaniel Jones.
One of the biggest storylines so far in the Catholic League this season is the Brother Martin defense. The first-teamers have only given up 17 points in four contest.
“When you look at what they did against Ponchatoula, against Carver, I thought was a really good offensive team. They put a donut up against them. I think we just need to make sure that St. Augustine High School is well-prepared, well-focused, well-disciplined. Just make sure you’re doing the little things. In our league if you don’t do the little things you’ll get beat,” said Jones.
