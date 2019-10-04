Louisiana businessmen plead guilty to bribing former MDOC commissioner, Kemper County sheriff

On Dec. 8, 2014, while attending the Mississippi Sheriff’s Conference, LeBlanc, Jr. retrieved $2,000 worth of casino chips from a table game and provided the chips to Jackson. At Jackson’s request, Moore met Jackson in the men’s restroom of the casino in Biloxi. Jackson gave Moore the casino chips to influence him into helping Jackson and LeBlanc, Jr. secure the contracts for commissary and inmate calling services in Kemper County. Jackson told Moroe that he would provide another $1,000 once the contract was awarded. On Jan. 16, 2015, when confronted by the FBI, Jackson admitted to passing the $2,000 in casino chips to Moore in exchange for his assistance with securing the lucrative contracts.