LSU Safety Kenan Jones enters NCAA transfer portal

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU sophomore safety Kenan Jones tweeted on Oct. 3 that he has entered the NCAA’s transfer portal.
In the tweet, Jones thanked the university and his teammates “for allowing me to be part of such a program."
Jones is from Berwick, La. He played football and ran track at Berwick High School. He also ran track for LSU during the 2018-2019 season.
The news of Jones’s desire to transfer comes one day after Lanard Fournette announced he was leaving the team.
Jones did not have any stats for the 2019 season.
The LSU Tigers are scheduled to take on the Utah State Aggies in Tiger Stadium at 11 a.m. on Oct. 5.
