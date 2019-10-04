New Orleans City Council approves new rules regulating alcohol sellers

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A new ordinance to regulate liquor selling establishments is heading to the mayor’s desk. New Orleans City council voted in favor of the new ABO ordinance in what turned out to be an hours-long discussion with dozens weighing in.
In a five to one vote, the New Orleans City Council approved a new set of regulations for places selling alcohol.
“I'm glad y'all are here. I've never seen this many small businesses in one room,” New Orleans City Council Member Kristen Palmer told everyone in counsel chambers, Thursday.
Yet, there were more at the start of the meeting. Many forfeited their chance to comment, in part, due to a packet of amendments handed out at the meeting.
“I was happy to see, coming in here today, most of the concerns I had about this have already been introduced through the amendments introduced today,” said ABO owner Catherine James.
Others said they wanted the vote postponed or struck down altogether.
“We’ve received far too many amendments to fully digest on the morning of the vote,” Attorney Ike Spears said, representing the French Quarter Business League.
“They’ve had the amendments since September 13th,” argued Palmer. “I think that was a ploy to delay. Yes, there are a lot of amendments. Yes, this is very dense. That’s why this has taken 11 months to get to this point.”
Palmer, who co-wrote the new ABO or Alcoholic Beverage Outlet ordinance with Council Member Cyndi Nguyen, says it’s been a long, cooperative effort to update archaic language and ambiguous rules. She adds there were only two new amendments the day of the vote and the language had already been publicly discussed.
But, for Spears, the amendments were one of several problems.
“Almost everybody in here rents and there’s nobody who goes to renew, concerned about whether or not his or her landlord is paying his property taxes, parking tickets or anything else. But now, what you’re saying is, we have to be concerned with what our landlord goes to the city,” Spears explained.
Spears worries the ordinance’s requirement property and sales taxes be paid prior to permit issuance or renewal will hurt businesses. The council’s attorney says, if a bar owner’s landlord defaults, the ordinance also allows him or her to petition the ABO Board for relief.
“It improves the position of the bar owner as opposed to putting them in a worse position?” Asked Council Member Jay Banks.
“That’s correct. Under the current law, if you’re a bar owner and you’re renting your ABO and your landlord doesn’t pay his taxes, you’re out of luck,” replied the counsel’s attorney.
Spears and Council Member Banks went back and forth about whether the new rules would be burdensome to businesses but, in the end, the last words went to Banks.
“If, by chance, there is something that is not right and we determine it’s not right,” started Banks. “I will author the amendment to get it fixed to get it right.”
