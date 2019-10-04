New Orleans sets another all-time record high for October

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - On Friday, New Orleans International rose to a record setting 97 making it the hottest day ever recorded in October. Records date back to 1946 at the airport.
This breaks the old record which was set just earlier this week. Originally the new record was set on Tuesday, October 1 when the thermometer hit 95. That new record was broken just a day later on Wednesday when the high temperature hit 96.
Then for the third time this week, Friday’s temperature set a new mark when it hit 97.
