One person injured in officer involved shooting outside of Canal Place

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating an officer involved shooting outside of Canal Place Friday afternoon.
According to NOPD Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson, a Levee Board District Police Officer and a Probation and Parole Officer who were working a security detail at Saks Fifth Avenue were escorting two women suspected of shoplifting outside of the store.
The two women attempted to flee to a vehicle waiting outside with a male driver inside. The two officers had an encounter with the driver and during the encounter the Probation and Parole Officer fired shots into the vehicle.
The driver was taken to a local hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound to his shoulder. He is said to be in stable condition.
Police took the two female suspects into custody for questioning. It is unknown if they will face any charges at this time.
NOPD is in charge of the investigation.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.