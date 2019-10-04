Orgeron gives lineup updates before LSU-Utah St. game

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Ed Orgeron had lots of updates Thursday about Saturday’s lineup and the final non-conference game of the season against Utah State.
Perhaps the biggest news is offensive lineman Ed Ingram will start almost immediately after his reinstatement to the team, which is big for an offensive line that’s about to play seven SEC games in an eight-week stretch that starts with Florida on October 12.
Glen Logan and Michael Divinity will not play Saturday, but K’Lavon Chaisson will and Rashard Lawrence might. Also on the O-line, Adrian Magee will start at left tackle, while Ray Thornton is suspended indefinitely for violating team rules.
“Good to get back in the routine this week," said Orgeron. "Our team has practiced very well. I think our guys are going to be about as healthy as they could be as we’ve been. We have to rotate a lot of guys. They are going to go fast. Have a lot of guys play. We have to wake up Saturday morning, which we will with a lot of energy, start fast and finish strong.”
Kickoff is Saturday at 11 a.m. as the No. 5 Tigers go for a 5-0 start.
