SBPSO asks for public’s help finding missing mentally challenged man

ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. (WVUE) - The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man reported missing from St. Bernard.
Deputies are searching for 24-year-old Timothy “T.J.” Pelas. Pelas was last seen by family members leaving his home in the 2200 block of Tiffany Court just before midnight on September 28. He has not returned home or has been heard from since.
Pelas’ family told deputies that he is mentally challenged.
Pelas was last seen wearing a beige shirt and khaki pants. He is 6 feet tall and weighs about 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
He is known to frequent the Heights Drive area and the Reggio Marina.
If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Timothy Pelas, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
