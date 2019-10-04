Shelby: More Heat To Finish The Week

Highs will top out in the mid 90s today and tomorrow putting us near record highs both days.
Some minor rain chances are sneaking into the forecast. A stray shower is possible to round out the week, but the better rain chances will come with the cold front expected to arrive for the start of next week.
Behind that front, Tuesday will be our first real taste of lower humidity and a decrease in our temperatures more normal October levels.
Our tropical outlook is a quiet one as there is only one disturbance out there being watched by the National Hurricane Center. It has a very low chance of development as it slowly moves over the Yucatan Peninsula this weekend.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.