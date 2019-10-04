Three men wanted in connection with home invasion, robbery in Violet

VIOLET, La. (WVUE) - Three men are wanted in connection with a home invasion and robbery in Violet, according to the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office.
According to Sheriff Pohlmann, deputies received a call about a robbery that occurred in the Daniel Park area in the early morning hours of September 26.
The female victim told deputies that three black males entered her home and held her and her three children at gunpoint while they ransacked the home. After, the suspects tied up the woman and fled the home with her debit card.
The Sheriff’s Office later obtained surveillance video of one of the suspects using the victim’s debit card to withdraw money at a Chase ATM in New Orleans East.
If anyone has any information about the incident or the identity of the suspects, they are asked to contact the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office at (504) 271-2501 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
