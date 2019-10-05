Boil water advisory canceled for Lower 9th Ward and New Orleans East

The boil water advisory was issued on October 3, 2019 when water pressure levels dropped below 20 psi due to planned, complex repairs to several sites in the water distribution system were underway that evening. SWBNO crews were closing valves to limit water to those areas, so the work could commence, when SWBNO pressure gauges detected widespread water pressure drops throughout New Orleans. In response, our crews reopened several closed valves and the water towers in Carrollton released water in an attempt to slow the pressure drop.