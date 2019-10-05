Business owners selling alcohol prepare for updated city ordinance

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Whether they were for it or against it, any business owner selling alcohol will now have to adhere to a new set of regulations. Though the mayor has yet to sign the updated Alcoholic Beverage Outlet or ABO ordinance, stakeholders are already acting as though she will.
On a mellow Friday evening, there's not much for 12 Mile Limit Bar Owner Cole Newton to do.
"Nowadays, my day to day is more in a computer, honestly," said Newton.
Yet, that wasn't always the case.
"I did pretty much everything. I did the books. I was the owner, general manager, head bartender, handyman, bouncer, janitor, handyman. Handyman, I already said that one," Newton chuckled. "Exterminator. That was always fun!"
That was all under the age of 30.
“The last time I was asked if I was old enough to bar tend, I already owned a bar so, I was pretty young,” Newton said.
Newton now owns two bars and is hypersensitive to the rules and regulations governing his establishments. Yet, when it comes to the new ABO ordinance.
"Honestly, we're not changing much," said Newton.
The Alcoholic Beverage Outlet ordinance updates a decades old set of regulations governing restaurants, bars and liquor stores. Council members say it was outdated and ambiguous, making enforcement of nuisance bars difficult.
"Anybody that sells alcohol is going to be affected by the ordinance passed," said Court of Two Sisters Owner Alex Fein.
For Fein, it's his 50 year plus, family owned French Quarter business. Plus, the other nearly 80 ABOs he represents as President of the French Quarter Business League.
"One of the last ordinances I was involved in was the smoking ban and, after that was over, we all had to make...Well, the bars had to make significant changes to prepare for that. Not so much with this one," Fein explained.
Fein says he still wants to see the final ordinance council pushed through but, all in all, he says he and fellow business owners are comfortable with what they saw.
"We feel happy. They definitely rolled some things back," said Fein.
Newton says he's also okay with the legislation but, as a neighborhood bar owner, he's paying close attention to what happens next.
"I think it would be crazy if it didn't make me a little nervous," said Fein. "This is a bar that is the kind of bar they described as wanting to shut down, not that we are a nuisance bar but we are a 'non-conforming use in a residential area.' And those are often the kind of bars people complain about the most."
The mayor has 10 days to sign the ordinance.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.