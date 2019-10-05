Metairie family’s home total loss after fire

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) -Tori Sanchez says seeing her home at 1609 Kent Avenue up in flames last Monday night was hard.
It’s where she raised her kids for 30 years
But she says even harder was losing their family dog.
“They went in through my bedroom and all our dogs were passed out, and they just started bringing them out. They brought my lab out that we had for 14 years. They did CPR on all our dogs, and our lab unfortunately didn’t make it," said Sanchez. “Right now we’re just grieving a lot for losing our dog, and my daughters dog, and my grand-babies dog. That’s the worst part of it.”
Sanchez’s daughter, Cori Fairchild, says hearing her parents lost their home was devastating, especially given her fathers recent health concerns.
“He has a heart disease so he’s got a pacemaker so he’s not in the best of health,” said Fairchild. And just seeing my childhood home burned, with the pictures, the memories and things, was tough."
The family says the cause of the fire was likely electrical and thanked the Jefferson Parish Fire station for their quick response.
“The light fixture fell and that’s where it started. It ignited some of the clothing,” said Michael Sanchez, who was in his room sleeping at the time the fire started.
“After about a minute or two of hearing frantic screaming, I came from my room from the back, and when I got to about right here, the fire was almost to end of here coming out of the kitchen.”
The Sanchez family says the repairs will take time and money, but the ordeal has shown them the real value in life.
Like I said, I got great family, great friends, everyone is stepping up to the plate, even people I don’t even know, so we’re really blessed,” said Tori.
The Sanchez family has set up a Gofundme account to help with some of the damage to their home.
