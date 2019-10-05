Nicondra: Hot for Saints Tailgate, but more seasonable weather on the way

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Most stayed dry on Saturday with just a few isolated storms. Harahan saw a radar estimate of around 3″. A few more locations will see showers on Sunday, but again it will be fairly isolated.
The heat is still the star. Saturday’s high tied the record at 92. Sunday it should make it into the low 90s once again. The record is 91 so it’s not out of the question we get one more record day.
Starting Monday we will see some significant changes. Look for more widespread shower activity ahead of a cold front that should finally bring temperatures down to seasonable conditions with highs in the low 80s. Morning lows will feel more comfortable with upper 50s and low 60s.
