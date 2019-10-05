Residents, business owners demand answers of failing Algiers ferry service

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - More than 100 people packed the heat-laden Algiers ferry terminal, hoping to learn when public transit would be back up and running. Many hearing what they feared: they’ll have to wait a little longer.
“We’re hoping to get the new boats in the water before the end of the year,” said Alex Wigging, RTA CEO.
Wiggins says as an Algiers native, he wants to see the ferry back up and running as badly as the next.
The RTA has four ferry boats total, two of which nearly 100 years old, needing major repairs and that is what's disrupting service.
Two, newer multi-million-dollar vessels will start ferry service pending Coast Guard approval. The coast guard hasn’t approved the boats primarily because ferry crews need more training.
“We’re certainly searching everywhere for backup boats and we have the Thomas Jefferson coming out of dry dock in four to six weeks, so I hope to have more reliable transportation before then,” said Wiggins.
“We're just really getting tired of this consistent inconsistency its to the point of being negligible,” said Councilmember Kristin Palmer.
Palmer helped create the ferry oversight committee hoping to bring the ferry to a regular, operating schedule.
The RTA has put out a request for proposal to ditch the current company, Transdev, to find a company that will run the ferry with more consistency, a move she says she supports.
“It’s the basic ineptitude of handling boats and putting them in the water, it’s become evident that they don’t consider this a viable transportation they're treating it like a pleasure boat and not transportation and we're tired of it,” said Palmer.
In the meantime, residents say the buses that run between terminals don't run on time, sometimes not at all.
Algiers business owners say they're not seeing any foot traffic, and losing revenue heading into the holiday season.
“If the ferry's not running I just don't get tourists,” said one business owner.
And commuters say they're sick of worrying how they'll get to and from work on the dime they earn.
“It’s incredibly ridiculous, the system is working in reverse, its put this way to be stressful like this because it doesn’t’ make sense we have two ferries,” said Sarah Sylve.
Wiggins says the meeting location was not ideal given the weather, and they are working to find an alternate meeting place to give an update on the Algiers ferry schedule next week.
Wiggins says once the newer boats are put into service, they’ll make repairs and use the older boats for replacement boats.
