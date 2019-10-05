Thibodaux man riding tricycle arrested for drug possession

THIBODAUX, La. (WVUE) -A late night tricycle stroll lands a Thibodaux man behinds bars for drug possession, according to the Thibodaux Police Dept.
Police arrested Chad Ayzinne, 29, for possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine, resisting arrest, and bicycle lamps required.
A spokesman for the Thibodaux Police Dept. says on Sept. 30 officers were patrolling the area of St. Mary Street near Hickory Street when a subject was observed riding a tricycle with no lighting.
Upon making contact with Mr. Ayzinne, he became very nervous and began yelling profanities.
The investigation led to officers to search him, at which time a glass smoking pipe containing suspected cocaine residue was discovered. Officers were unable to complete the search before Ayzinne fled from officers on foot.
After a brief foot pursuit, he surrendered to police, but not before he threw several bags of suspected methamphetamine and crack cocaine. The officers were able to recover the discarded drugs and apprehend Ayzinne without further incident.
He was arrested and transported to the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex where he remains on a $10,850.00 Bond.
