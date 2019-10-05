Tulane survives Army with big second half performance

(WVUE) -
Coming off their huge win more than two weeks ago over Houston, the Green Wave and their offense played another great game to hold off Army on the road with a 42-33 victory.
After a Justin McMillan fumble on the second play of the game that led to an Army touchdown, Tulane’s offense kicked into another and never looked back. To make up for that fumble, McMillan led the Green Wave down the field on an 82-yard drive that finished with a touchdown pass to Amare Jones to make it 7-7.
That was followed by two more touchdown drives where their versatility was on display. Some big plays from Tulane running back Amare Jones gave way to a 30-yard TD run from Corey Dauphine to give the Wave a 14-7 lead. Then on the next drive, it would be McMillan using his legs to get in the endzone for a 21-7 advantage.
But despite trailing 21-14 at halftime, Army fought right back and tied the game at 21 on their first drive of the second half.
The response from Tulane, however, nothing short of a thing of beauty. Their 10-play drive consisted of eight runs as Darius Bradwell rumbled his way in for a touchdown to break the tie and give Tulane a 28-21 lead.
It was more of the same in the fourth quarter. A 12-play, 78 yard drive with a touchdown run from Jones made it 35-21.
After Tulane took a 42-21 lead, the only other hiccup from the Green Wave came with under three minutes to play. Another Justin McMillan fumble was recovered and returned by Army’s Jabari Moore. That made it 42-33. But with a failed two-point conversion, the Black Knights were all but finished.
Tulane ran for 324 yards and racked up 525 yards total. Four different players totaled more than 50 yards on the ground.
The win improves Tulane to 4-1 on the season. They’ll be home to face UConn next Saturday.
