Vice President Pence in New Orleans for voter rally ahead of Oct. 12 election

KENNER La. (WVUE) -Vice President Mike Pence is in New Orleans Saturday hosting a voter turnout event to boost voter engagement on the last day of early voting.
Pence will be joined by Republican gubernatorial candidates Congressman Ralph Abraham and Businessman Eddie Rispone.
The rally is being held at the Ponchartrain Center at 1 p.m.
Pence landed at MSY Saturday morning and met with the family of slain Mandeville Police Captain Vincent Liberto before making his way downtown for a closed speaking engagement.
The Louisiana Democratic Party announced that they’re protesting Pence’s visit to the state by encouraging Louisianians to join a statewide Day of Action.
Hundreds of volunteers around the state will visit field offices, knock on doors, and talk to voters to re-elect Gov. Edwards.
Election day is Oct. 12
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.