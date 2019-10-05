Zack: More record heat, will it ever end?

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - It will be another record setting day of heat across the region as we hopefully see our final day of record highs.
The forecast calls for a high of 94 which will surpass the old record of 92 set back in 1986. There is hope for some rain too as we will see a few extra storms pop up during the peak heating hours this afternoon. The rain coverage won’t be great but anything is better than nothing, especially as of late.
That front we have been talking about for days now is expected to arrive on Monday bringing a continued chance for a few showers or maybe a storm. Behind the front you can expect our temperatures to finally fall back to typical October levels with a nice northerly breeze making for a pleasant day by Tuesday.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.