Deuce McAllister expects battle in trenches as Saints host Buccaneers

Teddy Bridgewater has managed to win both of his starts at quarterback but touchdowns have been tough to come by with just three scored by the offense against the Seahawks and none against the Cowboys. “I think that you have played some elite defenses, particularly up front,” McAllister says “You’re still going to have your hands full playing the league leader in sacks in Barrett this week then you have Suh inside. The following week, you have Hicks, Jacksonville has an outstanding defensive line as well so one of the things they have to stop are the holding patterns because you’re putting yourself at a disadvantage too much.”