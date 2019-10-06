LSU superfan gets to watch idol, Coach Orgeron lead Tigers to victory over Utah

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU superfan Colton Moore soaked up all of the excitement from the sidelines in Death Valley as the Tigers claimed a win over Utah State Saturday, Oct. 5.
On Friday, Oct. 4 the Alabama native met his idol, Coach Ed Orgeron and watched the Tigers practice. Orgeron gave Moore a custom jersey and some other LSU gear.
Just a day later he was treated to an all-star experience as Orgeron’s special guest and wheeled into Tiger Stadium by Coach O to the sound of thunderous applause and cheers. After the win Saturday, Coach O even introduced Moore to members of the media during a postgame press conference.
Moore lives with a medical condition called spina bifida which impacts his ability to travel. When Moore’s mother learned of Colton’s strong admiration for Coach O and desire to come to Baton Rouge to meet him, she created a Facebook post seeking opportunities that would help make that meeting possible.
With the help of LSU’s athletic department, Colton’s dream came true.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.