LSU superfan gets to watch idol, Coach Orgeron lead Tigers to victory over Utah
Colton Moore, an Alabama resident, met with Coach Ed Orgeron and watched the Tigers play in Death Valley after a post his mom made on Facebook went viral. (Source: Josh Auzene)
By Kevin Foster | October 5, 2019 at 7:02 PM CDT - Updated October 5 at 8:08 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU superfan Colton Moore soaked up all of the excitement from the sidelines in Death Valley as the Tigers claimed a win over Utah State Saturday, Oct. 5.

On Friday, Oct. 4 the Alabama native met his idol, Coach Ed Orgeron and watched the Tigers practice. Orgeron gave Moore a custom jersey and some other LSU gear.

Colton Moore and LSU Head Coach Ed Orgeron
Colton Moore and LSU Head Coach Ed Orgeron (Source: LSU Football)

Just a day later he was treated to an all-star experience as Orgeron’s special guest and wheeled into Tiger Stadium by Coach O to the sound of thunderous applause and cheers. After the win Saturday, Coach O even introduced Moore to members of the media during a postgame press conference.

Moore lives with a medical condition called spina bifida which impacts his ability to travel. When Moore’s mother learned of Colton’s strong admiration for Coach O and desire to come to Baton Rouge to meet him, she created a Facebook post seeking opportunities that would help make that meeting possible.

With the help of LSU’s athletic department, Colton’s dream came true.

