Lutcher man dies in early morning motorcycle crash
By Tiffany Baptiste | October 6, 2019 at 6:53 PM CDT - Updated October 6 at 6:53 PM

LAROSE, La. (WVUE) - Louisiana State Police say a man has died following a motorcycle crash in Larose.

According to State Police, 31-year-old Brennan Louque of Lutcher was traveling southbound on LA 308 on his 2014 Suzuki motorcycle at a high rate of speed. When he approached the intersection near the T-Bois Bridge where traffic was stopped for a red light, he failed to stop and struck a boat and trailer being towed by a 2010 Ford F-250.

Louque was transported to Lady of the Sea hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

It is currently unknown if impairment played a part in the crash. Standard toxicology tests are pending.

The crash remains under investigation.

