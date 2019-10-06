Nicondra: Cold front finally moves in to start the week

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Our much advertised cold front will finally be on the doorstep Monday. Sunday brought a bit more shower activity, but you will likely want to keep rain gear around on Monday with more shower activity ahead of the front. Still not a complete washout, but the best chance for a shower across the region in some time.
Behind the front; on Tuesday, it will feel nicer. It will still be warm with lows in the low 70s and 60s and highs in the low 80s, but that is much more seasonable than what we’ve seen all week.
The cool down should continue with a slow warming towards the end of the week and a slow increase in rain chances ahead of an even stronger front that should take highs down into the upper 70s allowing for a real fall feel.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.